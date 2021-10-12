The Mentoring Alliance hosting open luncheon

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Known as The Mentoring Alliance, this local childrens’ ministry is hosting an upcoming luncheon which will benefit the ministry locally, as well as at their new location in Waco.

The Mentoring Alliance is a local ministry whose goal is to impact the lives of children in the community by providing them with after-school programs and interactive summer camps to participate in.

“The goal of these programs is to impact kids in a way that is both tangible and eternal,” said Ian, one of the ministry’s leaders. “By tangible I mean putting food in their bellies… helping them out academically. Eternal hope I mean offering them Jesus Christ, that’s what we do.”

The ministry’s upcoming luncheon, titled “Celebrating the One,” is completely open to the public and will take place at Green Acres Crosswalk Center on Nov. 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit http://thementoringalliance.com