TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet returns to the Belcher Center in Longview for the 31st annual North American tour on Nov. 17.
The ballet will include 40 professional ballet artists from 15 countries, including the opera houses of Ukraine and artists form Japan, Italy and Turkey.
According to a release, this year the ballet is expected to introduce a new character and incorporate new choreography blending classic ballet with “cutting-edge” circus techniques.
This year’s production includes the addition of a new character called The Herald, who announces the arrival of the ballet’s heroes.
Prices range from $36-$181 depending on seating. To purchase tickets for the Longview show, you can view them here.