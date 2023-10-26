TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet returns to the Belcher Center in Longview for the 31st annual North American tour on Nov. 17.

The ballet will include 40 professional ballet artists from 15 countries, including the opera houses of Ukraine and artists form Japan, Italy and Turkey.

According to a release, this year the ballet is expected to introduce a new character and incorporate new choreography blending classic ballet with “cutting-edge” circus techniques.

“The international scale of the production is truly unique. With artistic direction from the birthplace of classical ballet in Kyiv, Ukraine to rising ballet capitals around the world we have built a world class team. There is a sense of pride and responsibility when it comes to this show. It has become a holiday tradition in households across the country and our team works year round to give audiences the best of everything – the best talent, production value, costumes – you name it.” Dan Talmi, Executive Producer of Talmi Entertainment

This year’s production includes the addition of a new character called The Herald, who announces the arrival of the ballet’s heroes.

Prices range from $36-$181 depending on seating. To purchase tickets for the Longview show, you can view them here.