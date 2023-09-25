TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Pea Picker bookstore will close its doors after 48 years of business on Dec. 30.

According to the bookstore, there are still hard back and paper back books available for purchase. The used book store location is 2803 University Boulevard in Tyler.

The book store hours are:

Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, 9:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Friday, 9:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, 9:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

For more information on supplies and the upcoming closing please email peapickerbooks@gmail.com