LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Christmas is right around the corner and The Salvation Army is kicking off their Red Kettle campaign.

The Red Kettle campaign started in 1891 in San Francisco and since then the donations have helped millions of people around the world each year.

The money raised during the holidays helps The Salvation Army cover expenses for their other programs throughout the year.

Photo courtesy of Tamara Robb

Photo courtesy of Tamara Robb

Photo courtesy of Tamara Robb

Photo courtesy of Tamara Robb

Photo courtesy of Tamara Robb

Right now, they are looking for volunteers to be at their Red Kettle locations.

“I’ve been doing this for 17 years now and each year I hear stories of the people that come past the kettle of how The Salvation Army has helped them. That’s what I love to hear is the stories and know how just pennies and dimes and nickels that go into the kettle mean something to someone else.” Tamara Robb, Longview Salvation Army Captain

Robb says the money put in Red Kettles is always used for the local communities, so the donations in Longview will stay in Longview.

Robb says their goal this year is to raise $150,000.

You can find the famous Red Kettles at malls and other retailers near you.