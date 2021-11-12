The Salvation Army launches kettle, Angel Tree season at Tyler mall

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year and East Texas stepped up to make sure that every child is full of Christmas cheer.

The Salvation Army of Tyler launched the Salvation Army’s Kettle and Angel Tree season with a Christmas kick-off at the Broadway Square Mall on Friday at 10 a.m. between JCPenney and Chick-Fil-A.

“It feels great,” said Captain Jeremy Walker, with the Tyler Salvation Army. “It’s a long process. We go from now until Christmas Eve, and we work 13-16 hour days.”

With holiday music and treats, the Salvation Army kicked off angel tree season to collect toys for kids.

“In the middle of the day we have to remind ourselves who we are doing it for,” said Captain Michelle Walker with the Tyler Salvation Army. “You get all kinds of reactions from people crying and giving you a hug, because literally if they had not gotten something from the community and Salvation Army they wouldn’t have had a Christmas at all.”

The pandemic and inflation have taken a heavy toll on families and the Tyler Salvation Army has helped them.

“I think people are just in need at this point when it comes to being able to buy toys with shipping prices and things like that…everything is going up,” Michelle said. “People need help just to get them past the Christmas season.

This year, 43 locations in Tyler will be hosting the iconic red kettle as volunteers ring a bell to raise money for the Salvation Army.

The organization has set a goal to raise $370,000 for year-round programs in the community.

At each kettle stand there will be a QR code and an NFC tag which will allow donors to use Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, and PayPal rather than dropping cash or coins in the kettle.

“We have a 200-bed shelter that runs year-round 365 days with all the programs that go along with that,” Jeremy said.

The Salvation Army said anything people can give help, including time. They will need volunteers from Nov. 29 through Dec. 24.

“We’re hoping this year more people will get out and more people will volunteer. We had to pay a lot of bell ringers which is hard to hire,” Jeremy said. “The more we can have volunteers out in there, the more money we can put back into serving those…we can do a lot more with the money we have to pay them by the hour.”

Anyone interested in volunteering to ring the bell can sign up at www.registertoring.com