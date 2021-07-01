The show must go on: Texas Shakespeare Festival back in full swing

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The 36th Texas Shakespeare Festival premiered Thursday night in Kilgore, after it was shut down last year due to the pandemic.

Those interested can buy merchandise, snacks, and tickets to the month-long event, which will last from July 1 to Aug. 1 with shows in Kilgore College’s Van Cliburn Auditorium.

Recently, the CDC lifted its mask requirement and social distancing protocol, so seating capacity has increased from 50% to 100%.

Artistic director Meaghan Simpson said that the returning audience is refreshing.

“We can’t wait to see the faces in the lobby. After the year we went through, there is nothing more fulfilling than having this communal gathering again,” she said.

The company is ready to once again welcome an audience from around the world.

“People come from multiple countries, come from all 50 states, usually 50% of our audience comes from over 50 miles away, so a lot of people come in, they might stay overnight at local hotels,” Associate Artistic Director of TSF Matthew Simpson said.

The following shows will be on during the festival:

“The Merry Wives of Windsor” by William Shakespeare

“The Book of Will” by Lauren Gunderson

“Romeo & Juliet” by William Shakespeare

“The Bridges of Madison County” by Marsha Norman & Jason Robert Brown

“The Gnomes of Gnot-a-Hill” by Grace Abele & DJ Canaday

Tickets are still available at TSF’s website.