TYLER, Texas (KETK) — This year marks the 90th annual Texas Rose Festival. The kickoff celebration was held at the Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler on Friday.

It comes at the end of a long week of practices and walk-throughs.

“This is our 90th year of celebrating Tyler, promoting the local rose industry and expressing our civic pride, “said Ron Schoenbrun, President of the 2023 Texas Rose Festival.

2023’s Rose Princess, Conley Cavender, took the time to welcome out-of-town guests, the committee and sponsors.

“I Hope you enjoy this weekend and we cannot wait to continue the celebration in the fall,” said Cavender.

2023’s Rose Queen, Laura Bryan, taking the moment to thank all of the volunteers after a long week of coronation practices.

“It’s all volunteers that make this event come to life and it takes so many people that no one really sees. We only see the beautiful show in October and parties like this,” said Bryan.

It is a tradition for the Rose Queen to receive a check every year, but Bryan decided to use the money to help children in the Make-A-Wish Foundation

“I really just wanted to give back to it and I was really happy I was given the opportunity to do something like that,” said Bryan.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting September 1st.

The Texas Rose Parade Festival is October 19-22 and will be exclusively broadcasted on KETK News.