EAST TEXAS (KETK) — A bill is making its way through Texas legislation right now aimed to help public schools.

“The teacher shortage is in a crisis mode for the state of Texas,” said Stan Surratt, Lindale ISD Superintendent.

The Texas Education Agency said that between 2021 and 2022 the rate of teachers quitting was more than 13%.

“We must improve teacher pay,” said Surratt.

The TEA said to fill those spots, educators that are not properly certified are being hired. The number of educators that are not properly certified has risen to a historic 28%. That’s why East Texas districts are hoping House Bill 100 can help.

“We’re not able to pay like some of the larger districts can because we just don’t have the budget,” said Kelly Moore, Union Grove ISD Superintendent.

The new legislation was written to increase school funding and raise teachers’ pay. It will determine the minimum pay a district can offer an educator based on their experience and certification status.

“I just think improving salaries for teachers across this state is going to make that profession more attractive to people to hopefully bring more people into the profession,” said Surratt.

The Association of Texas Professional Educators said there is an easy fix to the shortage. In a statement to our sister station in KXAN, they said in part:

“We believe the state could still use more of its historic surplus on efforts to recruit and retain educators, including an across-the-board pay raise. Let’s prioritize spending in that area instead of talking about any type of voucher.”

The ATPE said they wish lawmakers would prioritize funding instead of vouchers.

“For the first time in the state of Texas, we have a windfall of money that we can actually deal with this, if we don’t it’s going to get worse,” said Steven Clugston, Pine Tree ISD Superintendent.

East Texas superintendents said with higher pay more teachers would choose to stay helping make sure your child is getting the best education possible. East Texas school districts are also watching House Bill 11, which is currently in a senate committee. It would help with training and give mentoring educators an extra $2,000 stipend.