The Texas economy is booming; East Texas is a big reason why

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As the country recovers from the cost of the pandemic, our state’s economy is booming.

Texas has earned the title of “Best State for Business” for the 17th year in a row. This means businesses here on the loop and throughout East Texas are seeing an increase in investments which is going to make our economy stronger.

Over the weekend, Governor Abbott congratulated our state and East Texas on Twitter, specifically for the recent economic growth of Longview and Tyler.

“Our elected officials here at the city the county and even the school district, they work well together. I’ve worked in three states over my 20 plus year career and I’ve never seen the cooperation at the local level like I see here,” said Scott Martinez, CEO of the Tyler Economic Development.

Over in Longview, the Gap warehouse will create more than 500 full-time jobs by the end of 2023, and will grow to more than 1,000 full-time jobs over the next five years. With continuing growth, businesses in Tyler are also now able to give back to their community more than in the past.

“In the case of Trane that facility has been here since the 1950’s and Tyler Pipe had been here since the 1930’s, so these are companies that have been here decades and they’ve been successful here and they’re choosing to invest in the community,” said Martinez.

A thriving economy, spreading down to deep East Texas.

“Here at the Nacogdoches County chamber we have hosted literally probably a dozen ribbon cuttings which usually involve business expansion and new business starts,” said C. Wayne Mitchell, President and CEO Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce.

Interstate 20, the expansive railroad system, and an abundance of land here at home is the perfect fit for large companies building warehouses.

We can’t forget, the medical industry which boosts our economy year round.

“Frankly, I’m surprised at the number of young women and young men that I meet with on almost a daily basis that are considering to going into business for themselves, young entrepreneurs, so this is a pretty exciting time for Texas,” said Mitchell.

Experts say the best way we can keep these trends going is to take advantage of the technology at our disposal to stay ahead of the curve.