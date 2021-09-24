The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department celebrate national hunting and fishing day with new initiative

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – National Hunting and Fishing day is on Saturday, Sept. 25 and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will launch a new initiative aimed at inviting more Texans into the outdoors.

The Texas Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation (R3) Strategic Plan, aims to connect more Texans to outdoor recreation and carry time-honored traditions to future generations.

Increased participation in fishing, boating, hunting and shooting sports can bring funds to conservation agencies like TPWD so they can continue to support efforts such as fish stocking, access and habitat improvement and mentored hunting programs.

Hunters and anglers primarily fund the state’s wildlife management programs through the purchase of hunting and fishing licenses and stamps, as well as through taxes paid on hunting and fishing equipment, motorboat fuel, firearms and ammunition. This generates millions of dollars for conservation programs that benefit both game and non-game species statewide.

NHF Day was launched by Congress in 1971 to recognize hunters and anglers for their leadership in wildlife and conservation. In 1972, Richard Nixon signed the first presidential proclamation of NHF Day. The fourth Saturday in September every year is observed as NHF Day to celebrate the rich tradition of hunting, target shooting, and fishing.