EAST TEXAS (KETK) — These brand new East Texans joined the U.S.A. on the most patriotic day in the country this year.

CHRISTUS Health shared photos from their Tyler and Longview locations of the newborns born on the Fourth of July. You can view all of their pictures below – all courtesy of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances and Good Shepherd:

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System

The names of these babies were not provided.







CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances

Calli Ann

Audrey

Aidanna

Sloane

Benjamin

Malachi

Jacob

Jayden

Laynie

Taliyah

Kali