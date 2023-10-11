LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Theatre Longview is set to perform the classic story of “The Haunting of Hill House” on Oct. 19 – Oct. 22 for local audiences just in time for spooky season.

The show will be directed by Abby Jester and assistant directed by Tyler James-Watson Smith. Performances will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday matinee performance at 2:30 p.m.

“The Haunting of Hill House is not your average ghost story, but more so an eerie take on what happens when you let things build up inside to the point that they take on inhuman forms and completely break you,” Jester said. “That’s why this show is so unique; guilt, fear, innocence. It’s something that once you look past the surface, a lot of people can relate to. It’s not the series, it’s not the movie, it is its own experience.”

According to Theatre Longview, the play is based on the 1959 gothic horror novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson, which is considered one of the greatest ghost stories written in the 20th century. It has been made into two feature films and is the basis for a popular Netflix series of the same name.

