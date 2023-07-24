LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Community nonprofit Theatre Longview is preparing for a new musical at the historic Longview Community Center.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, book by Joe Tracz with music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, is set to take place August 4-6 and 11-13.

The show will consist of two weekends of performances on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and two Sunday matinee performances at 2:30 pm. The opening night performance on Friday, August 4 will feature a free reception at 6:30 pm.

The performance is based on the bestselling Disney/Hyperion Percy Jackson book series by Texan author Rick Riordan.

“This new rock musical features catchy music, monsters, fight sequences, and a stellar cast led by Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Award nominee Ewan Bowman as Percy Jackson,” Theatre Longview said in a release.

The show is directed by Theatre Longview’s Executive Director Denise Knutson along with the

Ash Gimler as Musical Director.

“This production is such an endearing and hilarious musical with an incredibly talented cast. There is something for everyone in this show – catchy music, comedy, adventure, friendship, and the search for true identity,” said Knutson.

Tickets can be purchased through the organization’s website here.