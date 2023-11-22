TYLER, Texas (KETK) — People coming into town using the Tyler Pounds Airport are in for a treat with Therapet’s dogs giving them a warm welcome.

Therapet has been greeting travelers at the Tyler Pounds Airport to boost morale during the holiday travel season.

For nearly a decade now, the regional airport and Therapet have partnered up and brought in dogs to greet travelers who are arriving and departing.

One of the organizers said the experience was rewarding and they intend to do it again during Christmas.

“When you’re traveling, to see a host of animals greeting you as you come into the facility and then to see a bird in the mix of that,” said Lisa Vaetch the marketing and development director of Therapet.

Therapet earned some national recognition receiving $10,000 which they will use to care for their sixty five dogs.