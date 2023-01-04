PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — State Representative Cody Harris has filed two bills for the 88th Texas legislative session involving agriculture, with one of them being HB 1075.

“This bill profits foreign governments or companies that are owned or controlled by a foreign government from owning agricultural land in the state of Texas,” said State Representative Cody Harris, District 8.

He said this is a national security issue and needs to be taken care of. He is also presenting HB 623.

“It requires both a bill and a constitutional amendment to change it because we are dealing with property tax code,” said Harris.

Harris said it will exempt animal feed as taxable personal property.

“It’s an unreasonable burden placed on these feed store owners,” said Harris.

John Piersol, manager of Iron Gate Feed in Palestine, said he thinks the bill will be a positive change.

“One of two things, one: it will help me keep inventory levels high during the end of the season when cattle and horses need, you know quite a bit more feed than they do in the summertime,” said Piersol.

The bill is expected to not only help feed stores but also help their customers.

“You know in a big picture it should be able to soften up some pricing,” said Piersol.

Harris said it’s been a tough year for farmers and ranchers, and anything that can help them should be done.

“Let’s get government out of the way and allow people to live their lives and make a living and this bill is just one simple way to do that,” said Harris.

Harris said he is not done. As he heads to Austin for the start of the session, he has plans to present more bills to help not only his district but the state of Texas as well.