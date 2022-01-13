These East Texas schools have implemented mask mandates

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three East Texas schools have announced mask mandates after COVID-19 cases have continued to rise in the state.

Chapel Hill ISD

Chapel Hill ISD in Tyler implemented a temporary mask mandate that will begin on Jan. 18. All students and staff will be required to wear a mask in buildings and vehicles.

The district canceled classes on Jan. 14 after about 500 students and employees were absent the previous day.

“We hope a four-day gap will help alleviate the impact COVID-19 has had on Chapel Hill,” wrote Chapel Hill ISD.

The district is also conducting free drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Friday, Jan. 14, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Please contact a campus to set up an appointment.

Wiley College

Students must wear masks on campus and they could be suspended if they do not follow the college’s guidance. Masks are required in all buildings, offices, shared spaces and where other people are present (including outside). Classes began on Jan. 10.

East Texas Baptist University

East Texas Baptist University also has a temporary mask mandate in place until Jan. 21. Masks will be required on campus, in offices and in campus vehicles. They will not be required inside residents’ rooms.

University President J. Blair Blackburn said the institution made these changes due to “the highly contagious strain of the omicron variant and in an effort to protect each of you and your families.”