TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nine Tyler streets will be reconstructed as part of a $4 million project starting in August.

The Tyler City Council approved a contract with to revitalize nine streets the city deems “severely deteriorated.” $4,472,207.85 in funding for street reconstruction, $38,125 for inlet repairs on Grande Boulevard (funded by the Streets Departments curb and gutter budget) and $274,445 for concrete alley repairs (funded by the Alley Improvements budget).

The following streets will be included in the project:

Blue Mountain Boulevard from 2022 construction to Old Jacksonville Highway

Calloway Road from Old Troup Highway to Lazy Creek Drive

East Earle Street from East Front Street to Old Henderson Highway

Golden Road from Troup Highway to Old Troup Highway

Hollytree Drive from West Grande Boulevard to Woodlands Drive

Royal Oak Drive from Shady Oaks Drive to Hollytree Drive

Shady Lane from West Front Street to Southgate Avenue

Shiloh Road from Paluxy Drive to Rhones Quarter Road

South Fleishel Avenue from East Fifth Street to Medical Drive

The city’s Engineering Department evaluated pavement ratings and performed geotechnical investigations to decide which streets require reconstruction.

The $4,784,777.85 contract is with Reynolds and Kay, a paving contractor based in Tyler. The funding comes from the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program.

The city anticipates that construction should be done by October 2024.