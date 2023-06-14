TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nine Tyler streets will be reconstructed as part of a $4 million project starting in August.
The Tyler City Council approved a contract with to revitalize nine streets the city deems “severely deteriorated.” $4,472,207.85 in funding for street reconstruction, $38,125 for inlet repairs on Grande Boulevard (funded by the Streets Departments curb and gutter budget) and $274,445 for concrete alley repairs (funded by the Alley Improvements budget).
The following streets will be included in the project:
- Blue Mountain Boulevard from 2022 construction to Old Jacksonville Highway
- Calloway Road from Old Troup Highway to Lazy Creek Drive
- East Earle Street from East Front Street to Old Henderson Highway
- Golden Road from Troup Highway to Old Troup Highway
- Hollytree Drive from West Grande Boulevard to Woodlands Drive
- Royal Oak Drive from Shady Oaks Drive to Hollytree Drive
- Shady Lane from West Front Street to Southgate Avenue
- Shiloh Road from Paluxy Drive to Rhones Quarter Road
- South Fleishel Avenue from East Fifth Street to Medical Drive
The city’s Engineering Department evaluated pavement ratings and performed geotechnical investigations to decide which streets require reconstruction.
The $4,784,777.85 contract is with Reynolds and Kay, a paving contractor based in Tyler. The funding comes from the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program.
The city anticipates that construction should be done by October 2024.