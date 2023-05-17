EAST TEXAS (KETK) — A new bill that will create new penalties for stealing a prized car part is headed to Gov. Abbott’s desk for his signature in hopes of combatting these crimes.

You’ve probably heard the name in the news before. Catalytic converters.

These car parts have become a huge money maker for criminals around the country who steal them.

The State of Texas is aiming to crack down on this troubling trend with Senate Bill 224 that passed the House on Tuesday.

If the bill gets Abbott’s signature, it’ll give the flexibility to prosecutors to treat catalytic converter thefts as organized crime.

Braillion Torez with Auto Parts Warehouse in Tyler said the thefts have become out of control.

“They realize they can make money off of these catalytic converters without having no laws behind it,” said Torez. “I feel like the crime rate is rising high because of it.”

Torez added he hopes this bill can make a positive impact in stopping the thefts once and for all.

How can you tell if your catalytic converter has been stolen? Besides manually checking for it, having your car not start at all is another way to tell.

If the governor signs the bill, it’ll go into effect immediately.