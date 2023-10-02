TYLER, Texas (KETK) — According to the Federal Student Aid (FSA) official website, the U.S. Department of Education’s COVID-19 relief for student loans has ended. Here’s what you should know about upcoming payments.

The FSA website states that for most borrowers, the first payment will be due in October. The specific amounts and due dates for each loan recipient will be provided at least 21 days before the given due date.

Some loans may have accrued interest during the pause, others may have not. Below is a list of which loans were eligible for 0% interest.

Eligible for 0% interest rate

Direct Loans (defaulted and non-defaulted)

Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program loans held by Education Department (defaulted and non-defaulted)

Federal Perkins Loans held by ED (defaulted and non-defaulted)

Defaulted FFEL Program loans not held by ED

Defaulted HEAL loans

Ineligible for 0% interest rate

Non-defaulted FFEL Program loans not held by ED

Federal Perkins Loans not held by ED (defaulted and non-defaulted)

Non-defaulted HEAL loans

Private student loans

For students in school with loans, there is an option for In-School Deferment.

If you enroll at least half-time but do not automatically receive a deferment, you should contact the school where you are enrolled. Your school will then report information about your enrollment status so that your loan can be placed into deferment. Federal Student Aid Website

Here is a federal student loans calculator tool, provided by CollegeCalc.

For additional resources and information, visit the FSA website directly or contact your issuing institution on available options as each situation is unique.