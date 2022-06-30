SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A third person was indicted on June 9 for the capital murder of Sheriya Grant, a Kilgore woman who went missing while 8-months pregnant back in 2016.

Edward Brager, Jr. , 23 of Troup, was charged with capital murder of multiple persons. In his indictment, it is said that Brager struck Grant with a deadly weapon and set her on fire. Grant was 20 years old at the time of her 2016 disappearance and her body was never found.

Brager was also indicted for knowingly causing the death of Grant’s unborn child and attempting to kidnap Grant.

Brager was a minor at the time of Grant’s death, and his case was transferred from juvenile court to district court when he was charged with murder, officials said.

Allen Lamont Sutton, Jr., 33, of Kilgore and Laneshia Brager-Young, 29, of Overton, were also charged in connection to Grant’s death back in December.

Grant was originally reported missing on August 20, 2016, and authorities believe that Sutton and Young caused Grant’s death by hitting her with a blunt object and setting her on fire with accelerant, according to indictments from Dec. 2, 2021.

Both were charged in 2017 with charges including tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse.