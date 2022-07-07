OVERTON, Texas (KETK) — When a special board meeting was called and then canceled on Thursday, a group of Leverett’s Chapel ISD parents decided to continue with a meeting without school officials.

The unofficial meeting was held around 3:30 p.m. with parents, alumni and community members in a Leverett’s Chapel ISD auditorium.

The meeting was scheduled for the board to accept the resignation of acting superintendent Matt Everett and two board members.

The school board was set to also discuss and take possible action for the appointment of an interim/acting superintendent, as well as reorganization of the board and appointing new board members.

Melissa Morrow, a Leverett’s Chapel ISD parent, says that the community is trying to get the Texas Education Agency involved. The meeting agenda set for Thursday had a discussion item regarding contacting the TEA for assistance in operating the district.

“Our school board has tried to take over and run this school and not listen to what the superintendent is saying and creating issues where issues don’t need to be created,” Morrow said.

She also said that the school is feeling the effects of the nationwide teacher shortage, but alleges that the school board may be causing some teachers to leave. Morrow said she knows of 17 staff members who have recently left the district.

“This is a family this isn’t just a school, this is a family, and we’re just trying to keep it intact,” said Morrow.

Morrow said there were not any issues with the previous school board before the election.

“We’re trying to make sure that our superintendent doesn’t resign. He’s been here for almost 20 years he started the athletic program here. He cares about these kids he’s very personable with the parents they’re all involved,” said Morrow.

The Leverett’s Chapel ISD community is trying to figure out a solution before the upcoming school year.