NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches is now a part of one of the largest university systems in the country.

“This is a huge boost for SFA,” said Tom Mullins, who owns T.G Mullins Consulting.

The University of Texas system has more than 200,000 students at academic and health institutions across the state. That number is going up now that SFA is officially part of the system.

During a meeting on Thursday with the UT System Board of Regents, the Chancellor of the UT System James Milliken expressed excitement with the move.

“The progress is terrific in working with our new college with Stephen F. Austin,” said Milliken.

Mullins said this is positive for SFA and UT.

“It’s a partnership that will benefit both systems and it’ll continue the transition that’s going on in East Texas, ” added Mullins.

With the move, Mullins said the university has a chance to expand within all its departments giving East Texas students more opportunities to grow.

“We need to be moving in emerging areas of employment, opportunities and technology,” he said. “Health care, higher education, advanced manufacturing, SFA can now be a part of that now with the power partner of the UT system. “

With around 12,000 students currently at the university, Mullins said that number should climb.

“By partnering with a major system like UT, they now will not only get access to the huge resources base of UT, the talent base of Tt, but also I think it’ll be an attractive option for students in East Texas.

With more students opting to stay here at home to get their education because of what the UT system can provide.

It won’t be until September 1 that SFA will officially become a new member of the University of Texas system.