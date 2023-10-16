TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott has declared October to be Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month and he also declared Oct. 15-21 to be Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Week.

Nearly 5,000 Texans died in the last 3 years due to fentanyl. This week and throughout the month, Abbott is asking Texans to stay alert in an effort to save lives.

“Oh this is definitely chemical warfare,” said Steven Wright, youth prevention specialist with the East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

Fentanyl poisoning has taken the lives of more Texas teenagers now than ever before.

“Its the number one cause of death between the 18-45. Teenage death rates have tripled in two years from 2020 to 2022,” said Stefanie Turner, founder of Texas Against Fentanyl.

Stefanie Turner lives the tragedy everyday. Her son, Tucker, was 19 when he died from fentanyl poisoning.

“He made an incredibly poor decision and purchased a pill on social media and it took his life,” said Turner.

Wright has heard plenty of stories similar to Turner’s, mostly because the ability to get drugs is now at your fingertips.

“Younger and younger kids are learning that they can go on Snapchat and look at almost menus on Snapchat where you can go and look for pharmaceutical pills on the black market,” said Wright.

What an unsuspecting user might not know is what’s inside the drug they are ingesting.

Now many pills are frequently laced with deadly doses of substances like fentanyl.

“Last year 99% of all pills seized by the DEA contained fentanyl. 99% and it was 6 out of 10 pills had a lethal amount and now 7 out of 10 pills have a lethal amount,” said Turner.

Turner is now one of the many faces involved in a PSA campaign supported by Abbott that’s telling her story to Texans all month.

“Fentanyl is taking a whole generation of brilliant minds,” said Turner.

“To the parents out there, please talk to your kids. Talk to them openly and honestly and give them the information, so that they know. Let them know this is an extremely dangerous time to be experimenting with drugs,” said Wright.

Turner and Wright cannot stress enough that awareness and education saves lives.

One pill can kill. Narcan, a medication used to reverse the effects of an overdose, is now more and more available in drug stores and schools.

This month a new documentary about the dangers of Fentanyl called “Fentanyl Unlimited” is airing in select theaters across the state and nation.