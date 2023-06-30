LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — During the segregation era in Longview, the White’s Drive-In and Motel in Longview was a hub for the Black community. Now, the restaurant has been restored and is set to serve the East Texas community once again.

“As Black Americans, our parents, forefathers I would say, foreparents. They put out a lot of sweat, blood and tears into what they own,” said Stanley Cofer, president of the Texas African American Museum.

Arthur and Florence White opened their doors and hearts to their discriminated community in 1952.

“At that time, they didn’t have a nice place to go. They didn’t have air-conditioned rooms. The motels were all air-conditioned with Frederick air conditioning units, “said the owner’s daughter, Audrey White.

From hot meals, like a 60-cent hamburger basket, to clean motel sheets, anyone who walked in wasn’t just a customer, but family.

“Ray Charles and his group came into Longview and his band and stayed there, “said Cofer.

The atmosphere at the drive-in was electric and happy.

“Later on at night is when the jukebox got jumping, the people started partying and you could hear them laughing,” said Audrey White.

When there was a car hop order, the only cook in the kitchen, Mrs. White would put the food on a metal tray and send it through the window to the waitress.

“In fact, they started the car hop deal before Sonic was ever thought of in Texas. I’m not sure if Sonic was elsewhere,” said Cofer.

After Mrs. White passed away 50 years ago, the Longview business slowly died down.

Fast forward to 2023, the city wanted the land they thought was long abandoned, Audrey White said.

“My heart is firmly planted in this building and when it beats, it’s like the building is alive,” said Audrey White.

When Audrey White made her case, the City of Longview gave the family an ultimatum. She either had to fully restore the building or tear it down. Audrey chose the former. Fortunately, the building still had electricity and running water.

“This place has got to be brought back,“ said Audrey White.

She is restoring a precious inheritance that runs deep in her family.

“They left me this legacy and it would be an injustice for me to just let it deteriorate and do nothing with it,” said Audrey White.

On July 1, the drive-in will host its grand re-opening with a ribbon cutting.

The ceremony starts at 11 a.m. and the restaurant opens at 11:30 a.m. at 3211 S Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.