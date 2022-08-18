MAYBANK, Texas (KETK) In a post Thursday, the Maybank Police Department released photos of a refrigerator hanging out of the trunk of a car.

Officials said this person stole the item and are warning the public.

“It’s important that we locate the individual or he may steal your belongings too!! Let’s just say the refrigerator hanging out of the back doesn’t belong to him!! If you have any info please contact our dispatch at 903-887-8500 or contact our page directly!! Thank you to everyone who looks, likes and shares our post!! Let’s put this individual where they belong!!” Maybank Police Department Facebook Page