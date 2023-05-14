TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Experts say that this strawberry season looks to be successful, despite challenges in previous years.

“99% of the population loves strawberries,” said Russell Wallace, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.

In recent years strawberry growers have faced several freezes leaving their plants damaged.

“Once they flowered and we didn’t have any more freezes, everything was looking good. And then the temperatures increased above 95 degrees and that just shut strawberries down,” said Wallace.

Now, Wallace said things are beginning to look better.

“It started out a little dry and a little cold, but most of the growers now have had some significant yield increases and better quality because of the rainfall,” said Wallace.

He added that the weather has been great for the fruit and strawberries thrive in the cold weather.

“I mean, they use that initially to start developing crowns and developing flowers for later on so strawberries after planting, they do need some cold temperatures,” said Wallace.

So far this season temperatures haven’t hit extreme highs and the hope is it stays that way for a little longer.

“If we start getting really hot temperatures, say, towards the, well beginning now or middle to late May, then that could significantly slow down the flower production, as long as we have some below 90-degree weather that should help us out,” said Wallace.

Wallace says strawberry season usually ends towards the end of May or the beginning of June.

“I encourage consumers to continue to support your local strawberry growers, get out there, have some fun, pick some strawberries and enjoy them,” said Wallace.

Though we could see a longer yield if the weather stays nice.