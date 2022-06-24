TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It’s no secret that gas prices have been skyrocketing over the last few months and as it seems to have no end in sight, many are struggling to find relief.

Gas stations like Shell, Valero and Exxon are always competing with prices to draw customers in. However, there is one gas station in Tyler that has pledged to offer the cheapest gas in town for the foreseeable future.

Family owned and operated, the Mahi Food Mart convenience store and gas station is located at 4725 Troup Highway. They offer the cheapest gas in Tyler everyday based off of the lowest price in the area, then they cut theirs down by five to 10 cents below that number in the evening between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Manager Hamza Shaikh says that he understands how hard it is for many to afford gas during these times, so he wants to help give some relief to the community.

“What can we do to make it better?” he said when asked about the inspiration behind the offer. “We’re here for our community members.”

Shaikh added that Mahi Food Mart will continue this offer until the price of gasoline drops to more sustainable numbers, between $2 and $3. Until then, the next day’s price will continue to be displayed on a whiteboard for all to see. They will also be posting regular updates of prices on their Facebook page.

Patrons are also encouraged to drop in to the convenience store and buy something while they fill their cars up, which would help Shaikh to offset the cost of the station’s gas.