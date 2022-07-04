TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler families were excited for the Fourth of July. They waited all day for the fireworks show at Lindsey Park.

“I’ve been in the service industry for a while, so being out here and serving food and just seeing smiles on people’s faces, you know I just love seeing everyone having a good time and being a part of that,” said Gabriel Lopez, with Ted Kamel Foods Snow Cones Stand.

East Texans showed their unwavering patriotism while enjoying snow cones, more than 10 different food trucks, vendors and live music.

“For the city council, and the mayor to put forth a funding for this event for thousands and thousands of people in East Texas to enjoy, I think this is one of the best fireworks shows in all of Texas, not just in East Texas,” said Ted Kamel with Ted Kamel Foods Snow Cones Stand.

Thousands of people are expected at tonight’s show. This Fourth of July is marking the 246th year of the free world.

“We are the example after 240 years that you can co-exist as citizens as states of a union without a monarchy or without a king and you can control your own destiny. If you want change, you can do it at the ballot box without bullets,” said Kamel.

Gates opened early in the afternoon for all to find a perfect viewing spot and enjoy yard games and even local artistic vendors.

People also kept in mind those who have laid down their lives for our freedom.

About 15,000 people showed up for the event.