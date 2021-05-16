Thousands gather for FRESH 15 race on Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Thousands people from 24 states and three countries gathered on Saturday for the FRESH 15 race, including KETK’s Carson Vickroy.

Runners and walkers alike hit the starting line at 7 a.m. for the 8th annual Fresh 15 Run on Saturday.

People had the option to run a 15K, a 5K and a 1K for little kids.

Every dollar that was raised went to charities in East Texas local communitites.

Organizers said this year’s event was extra special.

Photo courtesy of FRESH 15’s Facebook page

Photo courtesy of FRESH 15’s Facebook page

Photo courtesy of FRESH 15’s Facebook page

Photo courtesy of FRESH 15’s Facebook page

Photo courtesy of FRESH 15’s Facebook page

Photo courtesy of FRESH 15’s Facebook page

Photo courtesy of FRESH 15’s Facebook page

Photo courtesy of FRESH 15’s Facebook page

Photo courtesy of FRESH 15’s Facebook page

Photo courtesy of FRESH 15’s Facebook page

Photo courtesy of FRESH 15’s Facebook page

“It really takes the entire community, the police, the fire department, citizens along the race route we couldn’t do this without everyone,” Ashleigh Endicott, the race director of FRESH 15 said. “This takes over 300 volunteers that we pull from the community and so its a community effort and we appreciate everyone’s help in making this a success.”

The last event was held 14 months ago just before the pandemic.

FRESH 15 which is usually held in March was pushed to May for hopes of an in person event.

Registration for FRESH 15 2022, opened the day after and will be on March 5. For special early registration pricing, participants and register by May 23. Tickets for the 5K are $25 and for the 15K are $40.