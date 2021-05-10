Thousands in Deep East Texas without power Monday morning after weekend storms

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Pouring rain and intense storms over the weekend has led to flash flooding in Deep East Texas and has put thousands of residents in the dark Monday morning.

The following is a list of towns that have been hit hard by the outages, according to Oncor:

  • Chireno: 37
  • Douglass: 60
  • Huntington: 1,257
  • Lufkin: 650
  • Nacogdoches: 3,345
  • Redland: 237
  • Zavalla: 67

Nacogdoches ISD announced Monday morning that they would be canceling classes for the day for both in-person and virtual classes due to the outages.

Lufkin reported Sunday afternoon that flash flooding was a major problem in the roads. There were several reports of cars that had water up to their roofs.

City officials had advised residents to stay home unless travel was absolutely necessary.

