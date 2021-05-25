Thousands in East Texas without power as more rain pours down

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As more and more rain pours on the East Texas area, several thousand people are already without power Tuesday afternoon.

Listed below are the outages broken down by each power county. Due to multiple companies serving different areas, some communities may be listed more than once.

This list is constantly updates. Check back for updates.

Oncor

Chapel Hill ISD campus buildings out of power

Gun Barrel City: 56

Flint: 214

Lindale: 60

Malakoff: 411

Tyler: 3,291

Trinity Valley Electric Coop

Gun Barrel City: 120

Shady Shores: 87

Upshur County Rural Electric