Thousands in East Texas without power as more rain pours down

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As more and more rain pours on the East Texas area, several thousand people are already without power Tuesday afternoon.
Listed below are the outages broken down by each power county. Due to multiple companies serving different areas, some communities may be listed more than once.
This list is constantly updates. Check back for updates.
Oncor
- Chapel Hill ISD campus buildings out of power
- Gun Barrel City: 56
- Flint: 214
- Lindale: 60
- Malakoff: 411
- Tyler: 3,291
Trinity Valley Electric Coop
- Gun Barrel City: 120
- Shady Shores: 87
Upshur County Rural Electric
- Athens: 21
- Cox: 214