Thousands of East Texans without power early Wednesday morning

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Thousands of East Texans are waking up to no power Wednesday morning as more rain has fallen this week in the region.

Several roads are also flooded and some school districts have adjusted their class schedules due to the weather.

Here is a list of power outages broken down by power company. Due to cities being served by multiple companies, some may appear twice under two different co-ops.

Oncor

Gun Barrel City: 66

Lufkin: 257

Tyler: 120

Zion Grove: 46

Swepco

Gladewater: 2,780

Pittsburg: 141

Upshur County Rural Electric

Pittsburg: 440

Souls Chapel: 206

This is a rapidly evolving list. Check back with KETK News for updates.