Thousands of East Texans without power early Wednesday morning

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Thousands of East Texans are waking up to no power Wednesday morning as more rain has fallen this week in the region.

Several roads are also flooded and some school districts have adjusted their class schedules due to the weather.

Here is a list of power outages broken down by power company. Due to cities being served by multiple companies, some may appear twice under two different co-ops.

Oncor

  • Gun Barrel City: 66
  • Lufkin: 257
  • Tyler: 120
  • Zion Grove: 46

Swepco

  • Gladewater: 2,780
  • Pittsburg: 141

Upshur County Rural Electric

  • Pittsburg: 440
  • Souls Chapel: 206

This is a rapidly evolving list. Check back with KETK News for updates.

