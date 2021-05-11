Thousands of East Texans without power Tuesday morning

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Thousands of East Texans are without power Tuesday morning as storms have continued to move through East Texas the last several days.

While Monday’s outages were isolated to the Deep East Texas area, Tuesday’s are being felt in the Longview/Marshall area.

The following is a list of cities suffering power outages broken down by power company:

SWEPCO

Gilmer: 124

Gladewater: 174

Grand Saline: 73

Hallsville: 780

Jefferson: 45

Kilgore: 35

Longview: 194

Marshall: 4,429

ONCOR

Lufkin: 50

Nacogdoches: 91

Upshur County Rural Electric