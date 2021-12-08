Thousands of rape kits on backlog, Texas DPS receives $2.8 million grant to reduce untested kits

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has been awarded a grant of $2.8 million to help reduce the state’s DNA rape kit backlog, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said on Monday.

The funding comes through the Department of Justice as part of the Capacity Enhancement for Backlog Reduction (CEBR) Program and is authorized by the Debbie Smith Act.

The Debbie Smith Act was signed into law in 2004 to provide local and state crime laboratories resources to end the backlog of untested DNA evidence from unsolved crimes, analyze DNA samples and increase the capacity to process DNA to guard against future backlogs.

“As long as rape kits sit untested, authorities are failing the victims and communities we’ve sworn to protect,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I am proud to have authored three laws to help drive down our national backlog, and I’ll continue to do everything I can to ensure survivors receive the closure they deserve and that justice is served.”

On Dec. 1, DPS staff reported 3,577 untested sexual assault kits submitted since Sept. 2019. Of those, 572 are in the hands of Texas law enforcement agencies and 3,005 are in the DPS crime lab. Of the kits in the DPS crime lab, 1,926 were submitted more than 90 days ago.