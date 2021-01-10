Thousands without power in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tens of thousands of people in East Texas were without power Sunday night as a winter storm continued to dump snow.

Oncor noted on its website that it had about 1,000 separate power outages and about 40,000 people were without power. The number was likely to increase overnight and into Monday morning.

Outages Sunday night included:

1,000 in the Whitehouse area

700 in southern Tyler

70 in the New Chapel Hill

350 in the Flint/Noonday area

200 in Chandler

Many of the outages were being caused by snow-covered tree limbs falling across power lines.

People can check on the status of power outages at Oncor outage map.

SWEPCO reported that it had about 20,000 customers without power Sunday night including about 10,000 in the Longview area.

SWEPCO’s outage map can be found here.