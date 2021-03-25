3 dead after head-on collision in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three people are dead after a crash in Nacogdoches County Wednesday night.

According to DPS, a preliminary crash investigation indicates that around 6:40 p.m., a 2017 Chevrolet passenger car was traveling west on State Highway 7, about eight miles east of Nacogdoches.

For unspecified reasons, the driver of the Chevrolet drove over into the eastbound lane and struck a Buick head-on, killing both occupants of the Chevrolet and the driver of the Buick.

The driver of the Chevrolet that died at the scene has not yet been identified. A passenger of the Chevrolet was identified as 26-year-old Brandon Guy from Mansfield, LA and was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of a Buick was identified as 23-year-old Sarah Barton from Laurel Hill, NC, who died at the scene. 40-year-old Sammy Bell from Center was a passenger in the vehicle. Bell was taken to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital for treatment.

DPS says the crash remains under investigation.