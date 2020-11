RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three people were taken to the hospital after what officials consider a a major crash at the 4000 block of FM 225 South.

Officials responded to crash at around 12:20 a.m., closing the road way. At 1:10 a.m. the road was clear.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Rusk County Sheriff’s office will work to investigate as the crash turns into a criminal investigation.

This story is developing. KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.