Three major crashes leaves deputy and one other hospitalized in Trinity County

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A deputy and another person were hospitalized after two major crashes that occurred Friday night.

The first crash occurred on Highway 94 near the Angelina and Trinity County line where one person was flown to a hospital.

Trinity County Deputy Justin Cowart, who was responding to the first incident, ended up striking several trees after trying to miss something that was in his lane.

Cowart was flown to a hospital with serious injuries. He was reported as medically stable with severe pain.

During Cowart’s crash, another vehicle with three people, near the Houston County Line, struck cattle. No serious injuries were reported.

All three crashes remain under investigation.