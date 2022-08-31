HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County Grand Jury has indicted three men charged with the murder of Jimmy Dean Oldfield in May.

Oldfield was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on May 15 according to officials. Authorities said they received information, including a location to the missing person’s truck and body May 26.

Investigators were able to corroborate the information they received by finding the missing person’s truck at a residence off of Highway 85, just outside of Seven Points. According to a May press release, the missing person’s truck was “cut into several pieces.”

Arrest warrants were issued May 27 for 40-year-old Steven Joe Clowdus, 47-year-old William David Hux, and 22-year-old Dalan Joe Clowdus for allegedly engaging in “organized criminal activity to commit murder.” Hux was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.

In a press release Wednesday, the Henderson County Grand Jury has indicted Steven Clowdus and Dalan Clowdus for engaging in organized criminal activity, to-wit: murder and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.

Hux was indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity, to-wit: murder and tampering with physical evidence.