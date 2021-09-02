Three months later, search continues for Tyler man in Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (ABC4) – It has been nearly three months since a Tyler man went missing in Grand Canyon National Park. Rangers say they are now pulling back on their search.

In early June, the National Park Service says 49-year-old Charles Lyon of Tyler was last seen at a Best Western Hotel in Tusayan, Arizona. On or around June 11, rangers say Lyon abandoned his vehicle on the South Rim along Desert View Drive near Lipan Point. He is believed to have been traveling alone.

On June 11, the National Park Service began searching with ground teams and helicopter flights in the area for Lyon. Now, nearly three months later, the National Park Service says the search for Lyon will continue in a limited and continuous mode, focusing on public outreach and search efforts during regular backcountry patrols and regularly scheduled helicopter flights. If they receive new information, the National Park Service says it will follow up and investigate.

If you are traveling to Grand Canyon National Park, rangers say Lyon is described as a white man, 6’3″ in height, weighing about 177 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. If you see Lyon, or have spoken with him, rangers ask that you call or the NPS Investigative Services Branch (ISB) Tip Line at 888-653-0009; or online at nps.gov/ISB by clicking “Submit a Tip” or by email at nps_isb@nps.gov.