Three people found dead in home after possible carbon monoxide poisoning, according to Nacogdoches County Sheriff

ETOILE, Texas (KETK) – Three people were found dead in their home in Etoile after a possible case of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges.

“There’s no doubt that it was due to carbon monoxide, all the evidence points to that,” Bridges said in video on Facebook late Saturday night.

According to Bridges, the household had the generator on their porch, but Bridges said that the generator was still too close to the home.

“Generators produce a lot of heat, especially off of the exhaust. The exhaust was too close to the wood on the house and burned a hole through the siding and eventually started putting carbon monoxide inside the house,” Bridges said.

Bridges stressed a warning to not run generators inside or close to a house or garage.

“We don’t want to see another one of these deaths and if you’re running a generator please be smart about it, get it away from your house, don’t have it up to your house. If you’re running any other type of power sources that you are getting heat off of, if it produces any carbon monoxide, please have it in a safe environment. Carbon Monoxide is a very silent but very deadly killer and it will kill you,” Bridges said.

Bridges said a press release will be released Monday with more details, after they contact family members and notify next of kin.

“The electric companies are working hard to restore power,” According to Bridges one of the companies called help from electrical companies in Alabama.