Three teenagers dead in Bowie County crash

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Three people are dead after a crash in Bowie County early Sunday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety states the crash happened at about 12:32 a.m. Troopers said they were notified of a one vehicle crash on County Road 3302, about six miles north of DeKalb.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling south on County Road 3302, and for an as yet undetermined reason, the driver of the Chevrolet lost control as the vehicle entered a corner, causing the vehicle to leave the road, overturn, and land in a creek submerged.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Katelyn Vaughn, 17, of Simms, and two passengers Megan Daniel, 17, of New Boston, and Ashlin Cox, 19, of New Boston, all died at the scene. All three were pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Catie Hawkins and taken to a local funeral home in New Boston.

The crash remains under investigation and no additional information is currently available.