Three-vehicle fatal crash shuts down US-79 near Carthage

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – US 79 is shut down after a three-vehicle fatal crash around 11 miles north of Carthage, according to the Department of Public Safety.
Troopers responded to the crash around 7 a.m. and diverted traffic around the crash scene.
Drivers traveling south are being redirected to FM 31 then FM 1794 then to FM 1186 back to US 79.
Northbound traffic will be rerouted in the reverse.
According to DPS, more information will be released as it becomes available.
