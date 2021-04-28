THURSDAY AT 10 PM: East Texas accident victim relying on the power of prayer after tragic wreck

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The power of prayer is needed for an East Texas accident victim after a three-vehicle major wreck last summer just next to Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches.

Margo Naranjo, an SFA grad, was t-boned when driving just up from her old school. She left the accident with severe injuries and is now in a vegetative state, facing brain damage and head trauma. Since that night, Margo’s family has clung to prayer, asking for a miracle: To wake up Margo.

Margo’s family isn’t alone in their plea. The Naranjo’s are grabbing global attention, taking their faith to Facebook every night. “Being transparent has drawn people into Margo’s story and has attracted people to pray for her and to be with us and that has lifted people up in a lot of ways,” said Margo’s father, Mike Naranjo.

On June 17th, 2020, Nacogdoches Police and Fire Departments responded to a “three-vehicle major accident” around 6:07 p.m. at the intersection of N. University Dr. and E. Austin street. “The investigation revealed that a GMC Canyon pickup driven by Zachary Cleveland of Nacogdoches was northbound on N. University and collided with a westbound Volkswagen car driven by Margaret Naranjo, also of Nacogdoches,” said Nacogdoches PD.

According to Margo’s mother Cathy Naranjo, Cleveland “… possibly dropped something and reached down for it, while speeding through the red light and just t-boned her, demolished her car.”

Margo was immediately sent to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital and then was later flown to a Tyler hospital. Officers called her injuries “serious”.

“There’s no reason why she’s alive today, like the first night they did the surgery, they had to leave the abdomen open because there was so much damage they couldn’t close it,” said Mike. Mike Naranjo, Margo’s dad

That night, Margo’s parent’s got the phone call from Nacogdoches PD, unaware of the length of their daughter’s injuries. “We had no idea the extent of the injuries at that time…the extent of her injuries were so severe they couldn’t treat her,” said Mike. The wreck left Margo’s Volkswagon unrecognizable.

Margo lied in a coma for several weeks after her accident. Doctors recommended “Comfort Care” to Margo’s family. “Little did I realize that was a euphemism for let your daughter die and let’s make it as peaceful as possible,” said Mike. He and Cathy knew without a doubt, it was far too early to make the decision.

“It was one of those split seconds, anything in her life or his life had been one split second difference leading up to that time, it wouldn’t have happened.” Margo’s mom, Cathy Naranjo.

Today, Margo continues to strive for recovery, suffering damage to her brain. She actively works to mend the damage with hours upon hours of physical therapy each day.

Although it may feel like a slow but steady progression for Margo’s loved ones, her parents are choosing honesty, however brutal it may be, sharing the highs and the lows as their daughter heals, relying on the unifying power of prayer.

“The thing that’s brought so much light out of it is seeing how the Lord used a tragedy to touch so many people.” Taylor Leonard, Close friend of Margo’s

Thursday night on KETK News at 10, hear the Naranjo family’s incredible journey, using Margo’s story and recovery process to reach the masses. Mike and his wife Cathy Naranjo, share their daughter’s tragic accident, their request for supernatural care, and how they believe their faith in God has used their adversity for good.