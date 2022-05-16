KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Kilgore’s Texas Shakespeare Festival is returning for its summer 2022 season, beginning June 30.

Tickets are officially on sale for the general public, with a total of seven performances over the course of the month of July. The season will begin on June 30 with William Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew”, which will run from June 30 through July 30.

Below is a list of all of the shows featured during the season with dates, price ranges and descriptions:

“The Taming of the Shrew” by William Shakespeare

Runs: June 30 through July 30

Price: $28-$35

When William Shakespeare wrote The Taming of the Shrew, he created one of his most infamous sets of lovers: Kate and Petruchio. Equal parts stubborn and fierce, these two take each other on an explosive journey to discover the love that they both deserve. A romantic comedy and classic battle of the sexes, The Taming of the Shrew will have you laughing and cheering in the name of love.

“Nell Gwynn” by Jessica Swale

Runs: July 1 through July 30

Price: $28-$35

Rising from her roots in the London slums, Nell Gwynn became the seventeenth century’s most celebrated actress by singing and acting her way into the heart of fellow-actor Charles Hart as well as King Charles II. However, her rapid rise to fame comes with its own dangers. With her family and friends at risk, Nell must decide where her future lies… on the stage or in the palace. Commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company and based on the true life of Nell Gwynn, this unbelievable story is not to be missed.

“The Tempest” by William Shakespeare

Runs: July 2 through July 31

Price: $28-$35

Magic, betrayal, love, and forgiveness. This clever romance by William Shakespeare tells the story of the magical Prospero and his daughter Miranda who are shipwrecked on an island. In a reckless rage, Prospero conjures a tempest that inadvertently sends their lives into chaos. To restore peace to his world, Prospero must choose between revenge and forgiveness. One of Shakespeare’s final plays, The Tempest is a stunning story of love and redemption.

“The Music Man” by Meredith Wilson

Runs: July 3 through July 31

Price: $28-$35

There’s trouble in River City! When smooth-talking con man Harold Hill arrives in a small Iowa town, he expects to dupe its residents with his elaborate moneymaking scheme: convince everyone that he’s a brilliant bandleader and recruit all the boys to join, pocketing the cash for instruments and uniforms. The problem? Some of the citizens, especially the skeptical librarian, Marian Paroo, don’t quite buy Harold’s story. As All-American as apple pie and as charming as can be, The Music Man is a crowd-pleasing show that’s perfect for the whole family.

“The Hog Princess” by DJ Canaday

Runs: July 20 through July 30

Price: $6-$8

Enchantments gone haywire. A kingdom in peril. A prophecy foretold… Audiences of all ages will go hog wild as Paisley and Myrtle, two “she-roes” of unique design, are forced to take matters into their own hands in order to save the day. This original fractured fairy tale adventure will leave you squealing for more as the unlikely duo embarks on an unexpected odyssey amidst bridge trolls, hobgoblins, a dude in distress, and one very hungry mosquito. It’s snort to be missed!

“Charlotte Collins” by Grace Abele

Runs: July 20 (one night only)

Price: $20

Following the events of Pride and Prejudice, supporting character Charlotte Collins (née Lucas) finds herself thrown into the unexpected role of romantic leading lady as she and her witless husband embark on an adventure to Scotland. Trapped in a narrative that’s spinning out of her control, Charlotte discovers that being a romantic leading lady is much more trouble than it seems from the outside–especially with the eyes of an entire audience on her. Romance, lies, bagpipes, French spies, kilts, and prohibitively stringent manners abound in this Regency-era comedy that poses the question: what happens to the characters who don’t end up with a Mr. Darcy?

Talent Showcase

Runs: July 27

Price: $25

The annual TSF Talent Showcase will have two performances on Wednesday July 27, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Van Cliburn Auditorium. Join us for an hour of musical surprises followed by a light reception in the theater foyer. This year’s show is called “Behind the Curtain, A Theatrical Shakespearience.” Due to popular demand, they added a matinee performance allowing double the amount of attendees.

Season tickets are also available for purchase for $105 or the company’s “Buy 3 Get 1 Free” offer.

In addition, the company will be offering a TSF Foundation Raffle that will run for $100 per ticket with a total of 350 tickets being sold. The winner will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Kauai, Hawaii. The drawing for the raffle be held on July 31.