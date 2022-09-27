TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tickets are now on sale to see music duo Penny and Sparrow perform at Liberty Hall in Tyler on Nov. 12.

Texas natives and the members of Penny and Sparrow, Andy Baxter and Kyle Jahnke, released their new album “Olly Olly” and produced it themselves without an outside collaborator for the first time, according to Liberty Hall.

“The songs here are fearless and introspective, embracing growth and change as they reckon with desire, intimacy, doubt, and regret, and the arrangements are similarly bold and thoughtful,” Liberty Hall said in a release.

Doors for the show open at 7 p.m. and opening act Annika Bennett will be begin performing at 8 p.m. before headliners Penny and Sparrow takes the stage at 9 p.m.

Tickets range from $37 to $148 and are available online.