Tiger Creek accepting donations to help restock their inventory

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tiger Creek animal sanctuary will be accepting donations to help restock their inventory.
Each individual who donates three of the following items will receive discounted admission of $15:
- Baby Wipes
- bleach
- bug spray
- clorox wipes
- dawn dish soap
- hard sanitizer
- laundry soap
- lysol disinfectant spray
- multisurface/floor cleaners
- paper towels
- space heaters
- sponges
- sun screen
- trash bags (different sizes)
- white vinegar
- work gloves
Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Jan. 29 through the 31st at 17552 FM 14, Tyler, Texas 75706