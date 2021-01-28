Tiger Creek accepting donations to help restock their inventory

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tiger Creek animal sanctuary will be accepting donations to help restock their inventory.

Each individual who donates three of the following items will receive discounted admission of $15:

Baby Wipes

bleach

bug spray

clorox wipes

dawn dish soap

hard sanitizer

laundry soap

lysol disinfectant spray

multisurface/floor cleaners

paper towels

space heaters

sponges

sun screen

trash bags (different sizes)

white vinegar

work gloves

Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Jan. 29 through the 31st at 17552 FM 14, Tyler, Texas 75706