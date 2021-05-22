Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary hosts sensory friendly event for Autism Awareness Day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary held a sensory friendly event for Autism Awareness day.

On Saturday, the Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary in Tyler raised understanding and acceptance within the East Texas community for those on the spectrum.

The event had face painting, snow cones, a silent auction, a petting zoo, pizza and tigers.

Organizers said that the event holds a special place in their hearts so they wanted to make sure they had activities for children to do in a comfortable environment.

“We just like to have all of those resources in one spot so families know what their options are and who is available to help them with those children on the spectrum,” Brittany Fry, an organizer at the Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary, said.