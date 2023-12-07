MURCHISON, Texas (KETK) – India, a tiger taken from the streets of Houston in 2021, has died according to Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison.

The ranch said that India was being less active and not reacting to his caregivers earlier this week. According to a statement shared on the ranch’s social media, India was taken for an examine but he passed away before he could be sedated.

Initial findings found that his intestinal tract supposedly had an “abnormal portion” that is suggestive of cancer which caused his system to go septic, according to the ranch.

The ranch has reportedly sent off for lab testing to determine if it was actually cancer or not. That testing will take several weeks, according to the ranch.

“We wanted to share this heartbreaking news with our incredible supporters who have been following India’s story from the day we took him in from the streets of Houston in 2021 where he was roaming in the neighborhood where he was kept as a pet. All who knew India are deeply saddened by this loss. We at Black Beauty Ranch were truly honored to provide him with the best care and life he deserved and the freedom to be a tiger and flourish into a wild animal. RIP amazing India. You will always be in our hearts.” Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch

When India was 9-months-old, he was nearly shot by an off-duty deputy while he was roaming the streets of Houston. His former owner Victor Hugo Cuevas, took India away in a car and his wife later reportedly turned India over to authorities.

Cuevas was arrested by the Houston Police Department and charged with evading arrest after he allegedly fled from his home with India.

When India was nearing his second birthday in 2022, Noelle Almrud, senior director at Black Beauty Ranch said the following about India’s growth at the ranch:

“Once India developed more confidence, independence and physical strength, his natural behaviors and wild instincts kicked in. He is thriving and happy… We are looking forward to watching India mature and continuing to enjoy his life here, where he will be properly cared for and never have to worry again,” said Almund.