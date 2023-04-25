ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Angelina County Commissioner’s Court issued an order during their session on Wednesday banning TikTok and several other apps from from county-owned devices.

The order is modeled after Gov. Greg Abbott’s Model Security Plan for Prohibited Technologies from Jan. 26, according the order issued by the Commissioner’s Court.

The following is the stated purpose of the Angelina County order:

“To provide protection against ongoing and emerging technological threats to the state’s and the county’s sensitive information and critical infrastructure, the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) will regularly monitor and evaluate technologies posing concerns. To that end, DIR hosts a website that lists all prohibited technologies including apps, software, hardware or technology providers. New technologies will be added to the list as time goes on. For purposes of this policy, the listing of prohibited technologies maintained by the DIR is authoritative for Angelina County.” Angelina County Commissioner’s Court

Here’s the list of prohibited apps, software and developers:

TikTok

Kaspersky

ByteDance Ltd.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Alipay

CamScanner

QQ Wallet

SHAREit

VMate

WeChat

WeChat Pay

WPS Office

Any subsidiary or affiliate of an entity listed above.

Angelina County personnel will have to sign a document saying they understand this prohibition if they use a county-issued internet capable device. According to the order, this policy will be enforced by random audits and violators could be fired.

For a list of prohibited policies visit the Texas Department of Information Resources online.